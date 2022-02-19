Bagenalstown parade is back with a bang …

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S SHAMROCKS and shillelaghs at the ready this St Patrick’s Day in Bagenalstown where, after a two-year absence, the parade is back!

With the removal of most Covid restrictions, the town is all set and rarin’ to go for 17 March with the St Patrick’s Day parade and everyone in the community is encouraged to get involved.

The event organisers want the community to get involved and mark the parade’s comeback by simply taking a short video to celebrate the return of Bagenalstown’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

More details about this initiative will be posted online in the lead-up to St Patrick’s Day and it’s sure to get everyone in the mood for the exciting return of the parade.

Organisers have suggested some video ideas, including maybe saying what the parade means to you and your family, play some music or an Irish dance, show what you are doing to get ready for the parade or show your shop window as you prepare for our national feast day.

Everyone is asked to shoot their video in landscape.

Anyone who requires help with their video is asked to contact Richie from Garryhill Films on 086 8873080 or send your video to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Saturday 5 March.