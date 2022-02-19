Medical report axed for those under 75 applying for driving licence

By Suzanne Pender

FROM this Monday, motorists aged 70 to 75 will no longer have to supply a medical report to secure a driving licence.

The department has confirmed this week that the age at which an applicant for a driving licence must supply a medical report will increase from 70 to 75.

Driving licences will remain free to those aged 70 or over. In addition, drivers aged 70 and over may continue to apply by post to renew a licence or learner permit.

Welcoming the news, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “People who are 70 years of age or over can now apply for, and renew, their driving licence without the need to submit a medical report, on the condition that they do not have an identified or specified illness,” she explained.

“Drivers up to the age of 75 can simply renew their licence or learner permit in person, by post or online at ndls.ie at their convenience.

“I understand that the change in the age limit is supported by a range of supports for older drivers and healthcare professionals in terms of comprehensive guidelines on medical fitness to drive,” she added.