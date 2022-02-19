New laws needed on crimes against the elderly

By Michael Godfrey

ONE of the positives, if there was such a thing, during the pandemic was the reduction in crime – at least that which gets reported. We all know there was an enormous increase in domestic crime, be it physical or mental, but the instances of stabbings, street brawls and attacks on the elderly reduced dramatically.

Sadly, all of that appears to be in the past. If anything, our thugs seem intent on making up for lost time, if recent events are anything to go by. One man died recently as a result of a home invasion, while another is currently on life support. The most recent attack, at least one which has been reported, was on an elderly brother and sister, Gerry (79) and Mary (83) O’Halloran, on the outskirts of Cork city shortly after 7.30am on Sunday morning.

Mary had gone to visit her brother and came across an intruder, who then threatened the couple before making off with a sum of money. Neither Mary nor her brother sustained life-threatening injuries, but they were left shaken by the incident.

Paramedics later treated them at the scene and then brought the siblings to the local hospital and later set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised in excess of €9,000 to financially assist the elderly pensioners.

Hopefully the brother and sister will make a full recovery, but having been held at knifepoint they will remain traumatised and perhaps may never feel safe again.

That is worse than the loss of any money. Having spent their entire lives living in an area they know and love, they may now be forced to spend the rest of their days in residential care, something they have obviously tried to avoid.

There are good people everywhere and, no doubt, neighbours will do their best to ensure the brother and sister are taken care of, but when night comes and everyone has gone to sleep, that is when these people will feel most vulnerable. And naturally, the lowlifes who target elderly people know that and prey on their fears.

It is very easy to intimidate or frighten an elderly person into handing over their life savings, but that would only pay for a few wild nights on the beer for their attackers. Thankfully, those who contributed to the GoFundMe page have ensured that Gerry and Mary will not have any financial worries, but many elderly people are not so lucky.

Over the past two years, we have all read story after story where people went to the assistance of others, making sure they had enough food and other essentials, or even just spending a few minutes talking from a distance to those they thought might need some company.

We are all moving about a lot more easily over the past few weeks. After spending nearly two years living a confined life, some are trying to make up for lost time. Unfortunately, that means we may not be as attentive to the needs of others.

Hopefully we will ensure that doesn’t happen but, more importantly, we should also show zero tolerance for anyone who commits such terrible acts on the most vulnerable in our society.

Violence is never acceptable, and those who use it to threaten, intimidate or injure should know that there is only one place for them: behind bars.

I’m not talking about a slap on the back of the hand, but a sentence that would ensure that those who carry out such crimes will be locked up for a very long time. These people only understand one thing – the stick – and while it may be a figurative stick, the sentence will be real. If they haven’t the decency to know right from wrong, at least a little fear about spending the greater part of their lives behind bars might do the trick and then people like Gerry and Mary will be able to sleep easy at night.

Surely that is not a lot to ask for at their stage in life.