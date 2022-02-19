Spike in flu viruses circulating in Ireland in past week

James Cox

Flu cases have spiked leading to a recommendation that anti-virals be used on severe cases.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show Influenza viruses are now circulating in Ireland.

Thirty-seven lab confirmed cases were recorded last week, which is just under a quarter of all cases since the flu season began back in October.

Killarney GP Gary Stack has this advice for people suffering from flu at home: “Medication is only one part of it. Step one should be reducing the layers of clothes someone is wearing; if you’re feeling cold or shivery and you put on extra clothes, your temperature will rise and it will actually make you feel sicker.

“Secondly on a bed I would suggest not using a quilt or duvet, it’s like wrapping your self in tinfoil. Use a sheet or blanket but not a quilt or duvet.

“Thirdly plenty to drink, all kinds of fluids, hot or cold, because part of the body’s response to a virus is to lose appetite.”