Submissions open for Artworks exhibition

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Arts Festival and Visual Carlow have this week announced their annual open submission and art award.

This year’s Artworks open submission is named after a short story by speculative fiction writer Octavia Butler called Speech Sounds and invites submissions by artists who are examining questions of communication, language, the body and the speculative.

Artists are invited to submit existing work in any medium for selection. The 2022 exhibition Speech Sounds will be presented in the galleries at Visual from 9 June to 31 August.

Artworks 2022 is open to visual art in all mediums and all artists selected will receive an artist’s fee. The deadline for submissions is 31 March.

For the last 43 years, Carlow has been proud to host one of Ireland’s largest open-submission visual art exhibitions and art prizes. Emerging in 1979 as part of the Éigse Carlow Arts Festival, Artworks has, since 2009, been successfully co-produced by Carlow Arts Festival and Visual Carlow, and presented in the extraordinary galleries at Visual. It has a firm place in the arts calendar and continues to develop as one of the country’s most important cultural events.

Selection will be made by a panel comprised of representatives from Visual, Carlow Arts Festival, guest curator Iarlaith Ní Fheorais and an external panellist.

For more information, see https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/artworks-2022-open-call