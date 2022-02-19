Tom was a popular businessman who ran Crotty’s Bakery for many years

The late Tom Crotty

By Charlie Keegan

THOMAS P (Tom) Crotty, Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 3 February surrounded by his loving family, was a highly respected and popular member of the business life of Carlow town for a long number of years.

Tom, who was aged 93, was the former owner of Crotty’s Bakery on Tullow Street. Crotty’s was a long-established and successful bakery which provided substantial employment for Carlovians over generations.

The life of Tom Crotty was captured succinctly by his son Tom Jnr during the funeral Mass for his dad in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday 7 February. Speaking on behalf of Tom’s children Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and himself, Tom Jnr said his dad was born in Rose Inn Street, Kilkenny on 5 July 1928, son to Patrick and May Crotty. He was educated in St Kieran’s College, where he enjoyed his time playing hurling and running.

“Dad’s proudest school sporting achievement was winning the annual 880-yard race, which everyone in the school entered. He won two years in a row, in the second year starting from the back of the pack. He left school after his junior cert to work in the family bakery in Rose Inn Street, where he learned his trade as a baker.”

Tom Jnr continued: “In 1954, our grandad Crotty acquired Slater’s bakery in Tullow Street, Carlow and Dad helped out by spending time travelling from Kilkenny to work in the bakery. Something must have drawn him to Carlow, as he moved for good six months after he married Mum in July 1954.

“Mum and Dad lived over the bakery in Tullow Street, where they had the first two of their five children, Paddy and Mary. In 1959, they moved to the Green Road, where Dad began his passion for gardening. Rumour has it the house was chosen because it had three large glasshouses.

“He spent many happy years on the Green Road, but eventually they outgrew the house and moved to ***Greenville*** on the Athy Road in 1967. Again, popular belief is the size of the garden had a big influence on the decision to purchase. Dad had a real passion for the soil and everything that grew in it. He spent so many hours between the garden and the greenhouse. His ability to know where plants should go in the garden to give the maximum effect was unbelievable; from spring to winter, the garden always had amazing colours and surprises around every corner. Lawns like carpets dissected with pathways and, surrounded by apple trees, his garden was not only a work of art but a wonderful place to play and grow up.”

Tom Jnr said his dad was always experimenting with growing different varieties of flowers and vegetables and was forever taking cuttings from plants all over the country and further afield, always having a penknife and plastic bag close to hand. “I was told he had one of the first trailing geraniums in the country, which he brought back as a cutting from a trip to Spain. Dad’s garden in ***Greenville*** was something special, not only to him but to anyone who ever visited, and something which we were all so proud of. Anyone who ever went to visit Mum and Dad in Braganza would have seen that he had waved his magic green fingers and vision again, just this time on a much smaller scale with a house and garden that was a credit to his vision and Mum’s fine tuning.

“The bakery played a huge part in Dad’s life and the saying that baking was in his blood was definitely true for him. He loved everything about it: getting his hands into the flour, mixing his prize bracks by hand in a trough, making sure everything around him was being done the way it should be. He took great pride in his shop, and nothing gave him greater satisfaction than happy customers leaving the shop with bags laden with fresh, crusty bread, and cakes nestled in the red Crotty’s box, all ready to be eaten by so many Carlow families and customers from further afield.

“Dad was always known as a fair employer and was lovingly known as the boss or the boss man. Listening to all the stories over the years and especially over the last few days, he gave so many people their start in working life and so many went on to be very successful in so many different careers and always thank Dad, or Mr Crotty, for that chance.”

He was quite competitive and always entered Crotty’s in many bakery competitions, in which they were always very successful. “Two achievements stand out: the first being Dad carrying his brack lovingly over to London to the national bakery competition, with which he won the gold medal, and, secondly, when the bakery won the all-Ireland confectionery shield for the best confectionery at the Irish national baking competition.

“He will be remembered as the true gent in the white coat and baker’s hat, who never stopped running around making sure the people of Carlow got the best bread and cakes every day from his magical shop on Tullow Street. Dad not only was the baker, but he was also a businessman, who gave a lot of time to the local chamber of commerce, the Lions Club and Carlow Rotary Club. He was an extremely generous man and actively raised money and donated to many local charities. Like Mum, he had a passion for art – he may not have had the artistic skills of his wife, but he had a keen eye for a good painting and has donated some to the Carlow art collection.”

He loved sport and nothing gave him greater pleasure, especially of late, than to sit down and watch the rugby matches on the telly and was seen shedding a tear as Ireland beat the All Blacks in November. This was a familiar sight, and Tom often welled up over great sporting moments over the years.

Tom Jnr continued: “He loved his golf and adored Carlow Golf Club, spending many hours on committees helping with the running of the club. He really enjoyed helping the juveniles and young golfers to improve their game and go on to represent the club in various tournaments – hence he became the driving force behind the juvenile committee for many years.

“As a golfer, he got down to single figures – a fair achievement in itself – but I don’t think Tiger Woods hit as many practice balls as Dad: in the garden pitching into pots, over trees, through trees and sometimes the odd wall, to being that mystical shape coming through the morning fog or evening dusk down from the practice fairway after probably hitting a hundred balls or so until he got that shot right.

“He loved the course and often dug up sapling sycamore or oak trees from it, which he carried home to the house, where he grew them in his nursery until they were big enough to replant around the course to replace some of the older trees that had fallen. We were also only lately informed that Dad planted a tree near the fourth tee, which he had grafted a willow tree to an apple tree to grow a one-off tree, which is still growing there today.

“I think to be given the honour of being captain, president and later a trustee of the club sums up his dedication to and love of Carlow Golf Club.

“Music was the rhythm of life. He really adored classical music, from symphonies to operas. Dad craved not only the music but also the knowledge of who composed the music and the story behind it. He spent many hours listening to music on records, CDs and, of late, YouTube. He and Mum travelled far and wide to musicals, concerts, recitals and operas, with a special love of the Wexford Opera Festival, which was always the highlight of the year.

“As for dancing, Mum and Dad lit up the dance floor, and as some people told us over the last few days people often left the dance floor and sat down to watch them dance in perfect motion together, Dad on his toes floating across the dance floor.

“Mum was the love of his life; they were inseparable from the start. They truly loved each other, and when Mum died, he was heartbroken, but he fulfilled his promise that he would be with her until the end. Dad gave us all some amazing memories to cherish over the last few months since Mum passed, but we knew our time with him was only borrowed and we would have to let him go to her.

“So, Dad, we hope you are beside her now dancing with the angels. You were our dad, grandad and great-grandad and we are all so proud of who you were, and you will definitely never be forgotten.”

Tom Jnr said the Crotty family wished to pay special thanks to Dr Ben Parmeter, Dr O’Connell and the staff of the respiratory unit of St James’s Hospital, the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, public health nurse Fiona Doogue, the fantastic ladies from Bluebird Care and Anita O’Neill, all of whom looked after and cared for him so well; also Martina Carey and Patrick Murphy, who were part their parents’ life for over 25 years.

There was also an expression of thank to Orla and all the staff from White’s Pharmacy for looking after Tom so well down through the years.

There was also special thanks to Fr Tom O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow, who celebrated his funeral Mass, for being so kind to him and the Crotty family over the last few months and to funeral director Rory Healy and his team for their professionalism, to everybody present and over the past few days to help them through a sad time, and to everyone who shared such kind words of condolence with the family.

Tom Jnr concluded his eulogy by saying his dad was one of life’s true gentlemen, who loved life and lived for the moment, and as he would say ‘never worry, just be concerned’.

“Recently I read a passage from an autobiography by Captain Tom Moore to Dad. On reading the following words, he simply replied: ‘It’s too true’. ‘Through a century filled with drama and great change I’ve always looked on the bright side. I’ve lived through war, pandemic and heartache, triumph and tragedy, and yet I’m still here, so I can only believe tomorrow will be a better day.’

“Dad, we love you, we’ll miss you, may you rest in peace and know that we are happy that you are back in the arms of your beloved Margaret Mary.”

Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest with his beloved wife in St Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

He is survived by his children Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and Tom, brothers Kieran, Pat, Bernard, Fr Jim, Michael, sisters Patricia and Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his cherished 15 grandchildren, equally cherished five great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his circle of friends.

Tom’s grandchildren Laura, Patrick, Catherine and Edward and his wife Caroline and their three children Niamh, Saoirse and Maeve joined to watch the funeral Mass on webcam from England, Australia and Vanuatu.