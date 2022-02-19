What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday’s newspaper front pages are dominated by tributes to the Wexford County Council worker who died while clearing fallen debris during Storm Eunice.

A story on the death of Wexford county council worker Billy Kinsella is on the front page of The Irish Times, along with a story on US president Joe Biden’s claim that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided on an invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on tributes to Mr Kinsella and the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The lead story in the Irish Independent is an interview with Mr Kinsella’s wife.

The Echo leads with a story on 25 per cent of the children in Co Cork being registered for the Covid vaccine.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on large numbers of GAA players taking banned substances.

The Irish Sun‘s main story is on the death of Mr Kinsella.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on MLAs being cleared of ‘bullying’ a civil servant.

In Britain, front pages are dominated by the damage caused by Storm Eunice.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on the ‘chaos’ of Storm Eunice along with a story on British prime minister Boris Johnson calling for tough sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

The Guardian leads with a story on four deaths caused by Storm Eunice.

The Times labels Storm Eunice a ‘day of destruction’.

The Independent‘s front page carries a story on Storm Eunice along with a piece on a possible 80 per cent increase in Covid cases due to the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The Daily Express also leads with ‘killer’ Storm Eunice.

The storm also makes the front page of the i.

The Daily Star leads with the ‘Wrath of Eunice’.

The Financial Times reports that Russian Vladimir Putin is attempting to blame Ukraine for the ‘escalation’ in hostilities, as he brings nuclear drills forward.