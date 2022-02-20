Action needed now on a plan for Carlow town

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

From: Ken Tucker, Carlow – my beloved town

I READ with great interest the article in last week’s issue of The Nationalist, and I quote: ‘Marathon meeting approves draft version of key development plan’.

Let me say I am not a cribber and I am not a pessimist; rather, a realist, and I am fed up, sick and tired of reading for the umpteenth time of such a plan.

I am fed up, sick and tired of waiting to see the houses on Barrack Street bulldozed to the ground to make way for a walk-through or drive-through connection from the Fairgreen Shopping Centre to the centre of the town as promised years ago.

I am fed up, sick and tired of waiting to see a development in Tully’s Yard in Potato Market.

I am fed up, sick and tired of waiting to see Crotty’s site in the heart of our town bulldozed to the ground, along with the old Ritz Ballroom, the Workman’s Club and the stonecutters in front of the cathedral, to make way for a development that was promised years ago.

And I am fed up, sick and tired of our councillors and our local TD telling me that “we have the money, we have the money” – so I ask: what the hell are you doing with the money? Because I see absolutely nothing happening.

So now I challenge any of our councillors, no matter what race or creed or political affiliations, including our local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, to come into my shop and give me an exact date as to when I can expect to see the JCBs or the bulldozers in action for such a development or, indeed, any development at all.

Our town has sunk even deeper than the great Titanic, so deep that no salvage could take place. Has our town gone beyond salvage?

I am celebrating 70 years in my business in Tullow Street this year and most of you know my age – I am in the waiting room! I want to live to see the town I was born and reared in – the town I love so well – brought back to its former glories before I depart the world.

I await in anticipation and bated breath.