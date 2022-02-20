Carlovian who helped to draft the US constitution died 200 years ago

By Jimmy O’Toole

ON this day (15 February) in 1822, the death occurred of Pierce Butler at his mansion home in Philadelphia, USA.

Born in Co Carlow in 1744, he was one of the fathers of American democracy and yet remains one of this county’s least celebrated emigrants to the New World.

After the American Revolution, he was one of the architects of the constitution and was a signatory of that historic document signed in Philadelphia in 1787. He represented South Carolina at the Continental Congress and the Constitutional Convention, at which George Washington was unanimously elected president.

Soldier, politician and statesman, Butler went to America as a 14-year-old army officer, fighting with British troops in the French and Indian wars between 1758 and 1762 in defence of the colonies. He later switched sides, became a spokesman for the frontiersmen and by 1779 he was organising American militia forces against the same British units with which he had fought just six years earlier.

Once described as an aristocrat-turned-revolutionary, Pierce Butler, born on 11 July 1744, could list future American presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Munroe and James Madison among his contemporaries. He was the second-eldest son of Sir Richard Butler’s three sons; the eldest, Thomas, inherited Ballintemple, and William Paul lived at nearby Broomville. In the honoured fashion of the time, Sir Richard bought his second son a commission in the 22nd Regiment of Foot (today’s Cheshire Regiment). The commission was worth £3,000 when Pierce Butler sold it 15 years later.

Four years after he first arrived in America, he returned to Ireland in 1762. Three years later, he again set sail for America, where he served on garrison duty in Nova Scotia. He was later posted to Boston where, in 1770, a detachment from his unit fired the first shots in the ‘Boston Massacre’. This was the confrontation that dramatically escalated the conflict between Britain and the colonies.

In 1771, Pierce Butler married Mary Middleton, the daughter of a wealthy South Carolina planter and colonial leader. The couple had nine children, four of whom died young, including their eldest son Pierce.

When the 29th Regiment of Foot received orders to return to Britain in 1773, Butler, then holding the rank of major, decided to leave the army and with the money from the sale of his commission he purchased a plantation in coastal Georgia. Augmented by his wife’s inherited estates in South Carolina and his later purchases in both states, Butler’s holdings eventually exceeded 10,000 acres.

The War of Independence cost him much of his wealth and his finances were so precarious that he was forced to travel to Amsterdam to seek a personal loan.

He was elected to the United States Senate in 1789 and served until 1796. He was again returned in 1802-03 and he retired from active politics in 1805. Writing in the Bicentennial Series: Soldier-Statesmen of the Constitution in 1987, US Army Secretary John O’Marsh had this to say of Butler: ‘Although an aristocrat to the manor born, Butler became a leading spokesman for the frontiersmen and impoverished western settlers. Finally, this patriot, always a forceful and eloquent advocate of the rights of the common man during the debate over the constitution, was also the proud owner of a sizeable number of slaves.’

During the drafting of the constitution he was influential in getting a compromise agreed allowing Southern states the right to possess slaves, and another of his inputs was the creation of the electoral college system for the election of American presidents. The safeguard he insisted on here was to prevent a few large states getting sufficient votes to dictate the outcome of presidential elections.

His wife died in 1791 and in his will he left his estates valued at $500,000 to three of his grandchildren, two of whom at their grandfather’s request changed their names from Mease to Butler. His only surviving son Thomas was described as a disappointment to his father and refused to name either of his two sons Pierce.