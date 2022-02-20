Death notices and funeral arrangements

Bridie Brooks (née Curry)

15 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Miltown, Kilbride, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 19th, 2022, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Eamon and much loved mother of Edward, Deirdre, Paul, Denis, Mark, Lisa and Robert (Mull).

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, her partner Derek, daughters-in-law Sinead, Emma and Martina, brothers Paddy and Tom, sisters Lizzie and Sally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 2pm on Monday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Bridie’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Askea Daycare Centre.

