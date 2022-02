Five cars were involved in a road traffic collision this afternoon in Co Mayo.

The crash occurred at around 12pm on the N5 between Castlebar and Westport.

A man and two women, all in their 30s, were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for injuries.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí attended the scene of the incident at Cloggernagh, Castlebar.

The road remained open at all times, they added.