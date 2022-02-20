It’s all systems go in Tullow for St Patrick’s Day

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW will be festooned in green this St Patrick’s Day as the town goes all out to celebrate our national feast day with a much-anticipated parade.

Organisers, the Develop Tullow Association, are encouraging all to actively get involved and help make the town’s first parade in two years a huge success.

Tullow’s St Patrick’s Day parade is kindly sponsored by Gateway Church, Tullow.

The parade will set off from the Dublin Road at 2pm on 17 March, with entertainment on the day and participation from many community and sporting groups in the town.

To encourage a colourful and memorable parade, a small grant is available to put towards the building of a float. The closing date for applications is Monday 28 February, so contact DTA to find out more.

All businesses are encouraged to take part in a St Patrick’s Day window display competition, with prizes awarded for best displays.

There’s also a colouring competition for the town’s creatives youngsters.

For updates and further details, check out DTA on social media.