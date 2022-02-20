Mabel McGee was a well-read woman who had a great sense of humour and wit

By Charlie Keegan

MABEL McGee, St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday 9 January surrounded by her loving family, was the former Mabel Callinan and a native of St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen.

Aged 93 – she would have celebrated her 94th birthday on 4 July – Mabel was daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth (née Fitzgerald) Callinan and one of a family of 14 children. Three sisters and one brother survive Mabel.

Having attended Graiguecullen National School, Mabel went to work at an early age in Wattie Kehoe’s, Pembroke, Carlow. She subsequently worked at the Bon Bon Café on Charlotte Street. After some years she emigrated to England for a time, being a housekeeper to a doctor and his wife in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. It was a time in her life of which she spoke fondly.

Returning home to Carlow, Mabel married Michael Corcoran from Barrack Street and they had five children. Mabel often spoke of the happy memories of her times in Granny Corcoran’s in Barrack Street.

Michael died on 5 January 1963 at the age of 38, leaving Mabel to raise a young family – her youngest child Thomas was two years’ old at the time. Mabel would later begin work in the Crofton Hotel (now the Seven Oaks).

In 1968, Mabel remarried, wedding Henry McGee from Pollerton, Carlow, going on to have two further children: daughters Marie and Sharon.

Mabel was bereaved by the death of husband Henry on 7 December 1984 at the age of 61. Despite the challenges Mabel faced in life, she always had a positive outlook and instilled this in her children.

Mabel’s greatest asset was her personality. She was a great conversationalist and people loved to stop to talk to her – a shopping trip to the local supermarket could last three hours! Mabel will always be remembered by family and friends for her beaming smile, which complimented her great sense of humour and wit. Everyone knew her as an absolute lady, and all those who met Mabel left feeling the better for it. Many of the lovely condolences received reflected this.

A well-read woman, Mabel would read up to three books a week and kept fully up to date with local and world events. As a result, you could find yourself discussing anything with Mabel, from history, politics and general knowledge. She also enjoyed documentaries on television as well as being a great devotee of murder mysteries and detective programmes.

A spiritual woman, Mabel had been on several pilgrimages to Knock Shrine and Lourdes. She attended Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Family until ill health prevented her from doing so.

Mabel also maintained a lifelong interest in the history of the Graiguecullen and Carlow areas.

Later in life, Mabel got the opportunity to visit her dear sisters Sheila and Essie and brother Pat in America. She also travelled to Sydney to visit her youngest son Thomas and family. Mabel spoke of many happy memories from these trips.

Throughout her life, Mabel was a devoted family woman, who never stopped supporting, encouraging and inspiring. She took great pleasure in all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and showed a genuine interest in each of their lives.

Although she did not harbour any great interest in sport, Mabel was a sister of the late John ‘Badger’ Callinan, the last man to captain Graiguecullen to the Laois senior football championship title in 1965.

Although Mabel’s health declined over the past two years, she retained her good sense of humour and continued to share her vast knowledge with those who were lucky enough to find themselves in her company.

In Mabel’s final years she was cared for by her loving family in her home she loved and remained to live life with great dignity and humility. She was also supported by Carmel and the carers from Carlow Home Support Team, who showed much care and compassion to her.

Mabel reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday 11 January, when prayers were led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, who had provided spiritual support to Mabel at her home during her illness. Fr Tom celebrated Mabel’s funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where she worshipped.

The presentation of personal gifts reflecting Mabel’s life was presented by Louise Corcoran (granddaughter), Lucas De Graaf (great-grandson) and Aedin Reilly (granddaughter).

Readings at Mass were by Sharon McManus (daughter) and Emmet Reilly (grandson), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Mabel’s grandchildren and her daughter Elizabeth. The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Eva Reilly (granddaughter) and Freya De Graaf (great-granddaughter).

In a eulogy, Mabel’s daughter Marie Reilly spoke of the genuine assets that she brought to her long life, referencing the family qualities she instilled in her children of strong character and principles, while always being a friend to her children, as well as a mother.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy, with organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Mabel was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with husband Michael Corcoran, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Mabel is survived by her children Michael (Tramore, Co Waterford), Tony (Seven Springs, Tullow Road, Carlow), Francis (Maganey, Kildare), Thomas (Sydney, Australia), who followed the funeral Mass on webcam, Elizabeth Murphy (Milford Park, Ballinabranna, Carlow), Marie Reilly (Norwich, England) and Sharon McManus (Spindlewood, Graiguecullen), by her brother Frank Callinan (’98 Street, Graiguecullen), sisters Chrissie Walker (Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow), Dolores Murray (New Oak Estate, Carlow), and Geraldine O’Dea (Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow).

She is also survived by her sons-in-law John-Joe Murphy, Tony Reilly and Paul McManus, daughters-in-law Barbara and Olive, Francis’s partner Marguerite, her cherished 15 grandchildren (being predeceased by her two granddaughters Elaine and Jennifer), her great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her carer Carmel and all her carers, kind neighbours, especially Frances and Tony, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Mabel McGee took place on Sunday 13 February in Askea Church.