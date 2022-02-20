Upcoming seminar will help Carlow firms gain public contracts

AN upcoming event will focus on how Carlow’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can peruse public procurement opportunities.

As part of Local Enterprise Week 2022, Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and Procurement Office are providing local SMEs with an opportunity to learn more about public procurement opportunities and show how local SMEs can grow their businesses by hosting a procurement essentials workshop on Wednesday 9 March from 8am to 10am.

Every year, more than €8.5 billion worth of contracts are awarded in Ireland through public procurement, with many SMEs being very successful in winning these contracts. One of the best ways for Co Carlow SMEs to grow sales is to understand how to bid for, and win, public sector competitions. Public procurement contests follow a formal, structured process and this introductory seminar will equip participants with the tools to navigate the public sector marketplace and to understand the process of how to bid effectively.

Welcoming the seminar, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan said: “Our procurement policies and procedures ensure that we are transparent in our dealings with potential suppliers and the public and we in Carlow County Council would like to encourage more local SMEs to engage in the procurement process.”

The Cathaoirleach said that “each year we spend millions in goods and services to support our work for the people of Carlow and this seminar is designed to support more local bidders in accessing and bidding for these commercial opportunities”.

The seminar will include procurement development advice from Mike McGrath of Avro and Ger Dooley from the local council’s procurement office from. It will be facilitated by Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise.

Mike McGrath is managing director of Arvo, a procurement consultancy that helps organisations to achieve procurement objectives, business efficiencies and public procurement compliance. In the past, Mike was employed by the European Commission e-tendering Expert Group (eTEG). For many years, Arvo has worked with buyers and suppliers, supporting their public tender activities.

Ger Dooley said: “The most important thing that local SMEs have to do is understand the procurement process and then prepare themselves for the bidding process. There are many examples of local suppliers already winning public sector bids not just in Carlow County Council but in the wider public sector. We would like to see more bids from lCarlow companies and that is our motivation for running this seminar.”

The seminar is one of a series of events being held from 7 to 11 March as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022. Seamus Doran, assistant head of economic development and enterprise, said there would also be an opportunity for a one-to-one session with Mr McGrath at a future date.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday 9 March from 8am to 10am. Places are free and can be booked on Local Enterprise Week 2022 – Procurement Essentials for SME’s – Local Enterprise Office – Carlow or by calling 059 9128763.