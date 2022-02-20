What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine feature on most of Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Times leads on a possible change to Irish defamation laws along with the Ukraine crisis.

The Sunday Independent leads with a story on a private investigator looking into alleged fraud committed by Catriona Carey.

The Business Post‘s lead story is based on leaked tapes concerning issues in the health service.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a story on a row over senior civil servant Robert Watt’s pay.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a story on the death of a Jeffrey Epstein associate in a Paris prison.

In Britain, front pages are dominated by the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Observer reports that the West will arm a Ukrainian resistance if Vladimir Putin sends troops into the country.

The Independent leads with Ukraine’s leader condemning the ‘appeasement’ of Russia.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with a story on a possible Russian plan to launch cyberattacks on the UK.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on a probe into racist messages in a UK home office staff WhatsApp group.

The Mail on Sunday leads with a story on leaks from the UK government to Facebook, received by Nick Clegg, who now works for the social media giant and was formerly deputy prime minister.

A ghost story makes the front page of the Daily Star.