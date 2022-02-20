Woman killed and man arrested after single-vehicle crash

James Cox

A woman, aged in her 30s, has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Clare.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Lahinch, which occurred at approximately 6.40pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station.

No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.