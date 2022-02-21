Bagenalstown raises €17k for homecare team

THE generosity and efforts of Bagenalstown people were on show recently as funds amounting to €17,000 were presented to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The money came from separate fundraisers and cheques were recently presented to the Bagenalstown branch of the homecare team at the Railway Bar.

A sum of €10,785 was raised by Pat Purcell and his son Shane. Shane has taken part in the Christmas swim for the last 27 years, be it in Bagenalstown or the Cayman Islands, where he lives. Together, Shane and Pat collected the fantastic sum of money.

Bill Power and his family also presented a cheque for €4,760. A total of €3,880 was collected at the annual Christmas Day swim in Bagenalstown, €680 was raised with the Bagenalstown calendar in aid of the homecare team, and the last €200 was raised by the local folk choir.

Bagenalstown woman Ann-Marie Meaney presented a cheque for €2,437, which she raised by having her hair cut, and she donated her locks to the Repunzel charity.

The organisers of the various fundraisers thanked all who had generously supported them.

Marion Smyth, chairperson of the Bagenalstown branch of the homecare team, spoke about the importance of fundraisers to the homecare team. The funds help to provide a five palliative nurses in Carlow/Kilkenny, who can provide care in people’s homes.

“It’s very important. It keeps the whole thing going,” she said. “It’s a great service to families as well as to people with cancer.”