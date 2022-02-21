Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary (Mai) Brennan (née Coogan)

Lower Yellow Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Carlow,

in her 103rd year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and son Johnny, daughter-in-law Anne, sister Kathleen, brothers Paddy, Tom and Liam. Mai will be sadly missed by her sons Billy, Tom and Mike; daughters Maureen and Katy, daughters-in-law Theresa and Mary, sons-in-law Tom and Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide community of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Mike’s residence on the Yellow Road, Castlecomer, for family and friends, from 4pm on Tuesday evening, concluding with rosary at 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2.30pm followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Private please on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass for Mai can be viewed on the parish webcam : https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

At the request of the family, please adhere to mask wearing protocols at the house, church and the cemetery.