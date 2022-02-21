Eoghan’s second novel is a story of survival, hope and endurance

By Elizabeth Lee

WHILE others were busy baking banana bread or perfecting their sourdough ‘mother’, Dr Eoghan Smith spent his time writing a book during the pandemic.

***A provincial death*** is his second novel and it centres around a character who wakes up to find himself clinging to a rock in the middle of the sea. He has memory loss, so he has to figure out what led him to be clinging on for dear life while surrounded by a deep, undulating ocean.

“The reason he’s there is because he followed a woman who believes that the moon is going to crash into the Earth. It’s not a realistic piece of fiction,” explains Eoghan. “It’s about a sense of catastrophe and how you endure that feeling of being overwhelmed.

“It’s a story of survival, of trying to keep hope, of trying to endure in a world that can be overwhelmed by narratives of individual or societal or planetary catastrophe. It’s a book about how we are sustained by memories, about how humans find consolation in books and art and philosophy, about how we cope with the human struggle,” explains Eoghan.

Although Eoghan wrote the book during the pandemic, ***A provincial death*** is not about Covid-19.

“It’s not about the pandemic as such; no-one mentions Covid-19, but there is a heaviness in the atmosphere. It’s about isolation, but there’s also hope. The character clings on; he doesn’t give up hope,” says Eoghan.

Eoghan is talking about his new book from his office in Carlow College. He’s an English lecturer, having first come here in 2011. He teaches Gothic literature, literary criticism, creative writing and mainly modern Irish literature.

His room is suitably garret-like, complete with a dusty, half-moon-shaped window and shelves of books. Many Irish authors’ names are written on the spines, including James Joyce, Samuel Beckett and John Banville, the latter being the subject of his doctorate.

He chose Banville because of his ability to write literary fiction that is also a page-turner, like his Booker-nominated ***The book of evidence***.

“I started reading him when I was a teenager; I loved his style. His books could be gripping and thrilling, but still literature. ***The book of evidence*** is a crime thriller that’s also interested in larger questions such as truth and authenticity,” continues Eoghan. “He can speak to the intelligentsia as well as tell a really good story. I owe my career to John Banville, because my PhD is based on him, and without that I couldn’t work as a lecturer. Having that spark as a teenager has led me to lecturing and even writing myself,” he smiles.

Eoghan grew up in Ballinteer, Dublin and attended school in St Benildus College for boys in Kilmacud. As a teenager, he developed a love of reading and devoured any book that fell into his path.

“I read everything from fantasy to science fiction to horror, to Jane Austen and Emily Brontë,” he recalls.

He attended Trinity for two years to read history, but dropped out and took time out before he went to UCD at the age of 22.

“By the time I went to UCD, I knew what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to make a mess of it, so I was very dedicated to my studies. I loved it all. I loved the lectures, the reading, the learning and being a student,” says Eoghan.

He studied English and philosophy there and went on to do his masters in Maynooth. During his studies, he developed a love of philosophy that still informs his life and his work.

“Philosophy gave me a new sense of how the world works. In a way, philosophy re-made me. My books are philosophical, too. Like, what does it mean to exist? What do you do now that you’re here, but you know that you’re going to die one day? How do you not get overwhelmed by that?” he asks.

He seems perfectly suited to Carlow College, which is Ireland’s second-oldest college, having begun life as a seminary back in the 1790s.

“It’s a privilege to work in a place like this. There’s a huge respect for the humanities, for the discipline of enquiry. It’s more than just a place of work. There’s an environment where you’re thinking and asking questions that have been asked for centuries. Some see education as utilitarian, but it’s very important to serve to a spirit of inquiry, too. As one of my lecturers used to say: ‘study philosophy not to get answers but to get better questions’.”

Although his role in Carlow College has shifted somewhat and he’s now a development project manager, he still teaches modern English and clearly loves his subject. He describes Sally Rooney’s ***Normal people*** as an “era-defining novel”, just like Joyce’s ***Dubliners*** or Edna O’Brien’s ***Country girls***.

“They all capture all the tensions in society at the time. With ***Normal people***, no-one had really been able to write about that generation before. The book is set in 2011, so the characters were born in the early ’90s; they were the children of the boom, but they were going to college during the bust, when the Irish economy had collapsed. Marianne (the character) seems to speak for her generation and their values. There’s a real sense in the book that society has failed them. There’s an overriding feeling at the end of Rooney’s book that things are unresolved and murky.”

***A provincial death*** is Eoghan’s second novel, having already published ***A failing heart*** in 2018. Both are published by Dedalus, and Eoghan has begun his third book. And while he’s reluctant to say too much about the work-in-progress, he does reveal that it’s a “Gothic crime story set during the Irish Famine”.

He would advise anyone harbouring ambitions to write a book to go for it, but to be as true to yourself and what you want to say as possible.

“Just do it! The great thing about writing a book is the stimulation that comes from doing something creative. It’s most important that you write the book that you want to write.”

A ***Provincial death*** is on sale at the Visual arts centre and all good book shops from 11 February.