Gardaí investigating burglaries in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break-in at a house in Castlewood Gardens between Friday morning, 18 February and Saturday afternoon, 19 February.

A window at the rear of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked. A quantity of cash was taken.

Gardaí in Carlow also received a report of an attempted break in at a house in Friars Green, Tullow Road on Saturday. A number of attempts to enter the house were evident including a shattered rear patio door. House was not entered and nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Carlow Garda Station.