Hundreds of remote working hubs announced by Government

Hundreds of remote working hubs located across the State have been announced by the Government in a bid to cut down commuting for workers.

On Monday, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced 2oo state-funded centres which have facilities such as high-speed broadband to allow remote working.

According to Ms Humphreys, the hubs are aimed at improving quality of life in less urban areas.

Those interested in working in one of the hubs can book desk space via the new ‘Connected Hubs’ mobile app.

A national awareness campaign has also been launched to promote the benefits of working from a hub.

Today we are launching our new @connectedhubs campaign – making remote working a reality for thousands of people. Check out the details 👇#OurRuralFuture pic.twitter.com/Lv69EFmDSx — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) February 21, 2022

Announcing the series of initiatives at the Mill Enterprise Centre in Drogheda, Co Louth, Ms Humphreys said: “If Covid-19 has taught us one thing – it’s that the benefits of remote working are huge.

“Less time spent commuting. A lower carbon footprint. More time spent with family and friends. But above all – a better quality of life.

“My department has invested €100 million in the development of remote working facilities in our towns and villages nationwide.

“Across Ireland, we have taken many old and derelict buildings and re-purposed them into state-of-the-art remote working facilities.

“Former banks, cinemas, garda stations, convents and train stations have become local digital hubs.

“These are now part of a new network called ‘Connected Hubs’ – which is at the forefront of our efforts to make remote working a reality for tens of thousands of workers.

“I am also launching a new €5 million Connected Hubs Fund which will aimed at upgrading and increasing capacity in our existing hub facilities.

“My message to remote workers today is clear: Whether you are in Donegal or Waterford, Louth or in Kerry, East Coast, Midlands or along the Border, we have a hub for you.

Ms Humphreys concluded: “Thankfully we are now beginning to return to normal life, but that does not mean we should go back to the old normal – the days of the long commute, sitting in traffic when you could be spending that time with your family and friends.

“Equally not everybody wants to or has the space to work from home permanently. The kitchen table or your bedroom is not a permanent solution. If you want a clear line of where work-life ends and family-life begins – then working from your local hub is the solution for you.

“Today, I am also specifically encouraging employers and businesses to look at the facilities available through Connected Hubs when developing their future plans for blended or hybrid working.

“These hubs can enable your staff to work in a safe, secure environment with high-speed broadband and all the necessary office equipment available to them.”

If you are interested in booking a work space, you can check out how it works here.