Minister to officially unveil Carlow plaques to buried babies this week

TWO plaques that will commemorate babies who were buried outside of consecrated grounds, as they were not baptised, will be officially unveiled this Thursday. Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is set to visit Carlow for the unveilings.

One plaque has been erected at Shaw Park and the ceremony to reveal the plaque will take place at 3pm. Babies who were not baptised were buried outside the walls of the old cemetery, where Shaw Park is now located, according to local information. Another plaque has been erected at the Town Hall in Carlow and this will be officially unveiled at 3.30pm.

The plaques follow concerted efforts by local survivors of church and state institutions, who came together following the publication of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Report.