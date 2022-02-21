  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Minister to officially unveil Carlow plaques to buried babies this week

Minister to officially unveil Carlow plaques to buried babies this week

Monday, February 21, 2022

This plaque at Shaw Park will be officially unveiled this Thursday

TWO plaques that will commemorate babies who were buried outside of consecrated grounds, as they were not baptised, will be officially unveiled this Thursday. Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is set to visit Carlow for the unveilings.

One plaque has been erected at Shaw Park and the ceremony to reveal the plaque will take place at 3pm. Babies who were not baptised were buried outside the walls of the old cemetery, where Shaw Park is now located, according to local information. Another plaque has been erected at the Town Hall in Carlow and this will be officially unveiled at 3.30pm.

The plaques follow concerted efforts by local survivors of church and state institutions, who came together following the publication of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Report.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tinahely Show is back

Monday, 21/02/22 - 5:07pm

Carlow will not be headquarters of South East Technological University

Monday, 21/02/22 - 4:24pm

Gardaí investigating burglaries in Carlow town

Monday, 21/02/22 - 4:22pm