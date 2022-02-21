More than a quarter killed on Irish roads last year were not wearing a seat belt

More than a quarter of drivers and passengers killed on Irish roads last year were not wearing a seat belt, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Analysis by the RSA of provisional Garda statistics from 2021 shows that 27 per cent of drivers and passengers killed in road traffic collisions were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Separately, new research of drivers’ attitudes and behaviour released by the RSA found that while 96 per cent of motorists say they always use a seat belt as a driver, this figure drops to 83 per cent when people are travelling in the back seat of a car.

Amid the data, the RSA and An Garda Síochána issued a call for drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt on every journey.

It’s a potential killer behaviour

“Seat belts are proven lifesavers and putting one on before starting a journey is second nature for most of us,” said Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA.

“Unfortunately, the collision data and our recent attitudinal study shows that there are some who take huge risks by not wearing one. I am concerned that only 83 per cent of rear seat passengers tell us they always use a seat belt.

“Not being restrained in the back seat of a car means that in the event of a collision, you will be thrown around the vehicle at extremely high force, risking serious injury to both yourself and others in the car.

“Failing to put on your seat belt doesn’t just increase the likelihood of you being killed or seriously injured, it’s a potential killer behaviour.”

‘Devastating’ injuries

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death among drivers and front seat passengers by half, and the risk of death and serious injuries among rear seat occupants by a quarter, the RSA said.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman of the Roads Policing and Community Engagement Unit said emergency services personnel “continue to arrive at scenes of traffic collisions and witness first-hand the devastating injuries sustained by drivers and passengers because they were not wearing a seatbelt.”

“Last year gardaí issued 7,248 fixed charge penalty notices for seat belt offences. This figure shows that a high number of people continue to take unnecessary risks on our roads, are not listening to advice or changing their behaviour,” she said.

“Every occupant in a vehicle is required by law to wear a seat belt and the responsibility lies with the driver to ensure that all people under the age of 17 wear a seatbelt or have a proper child restraint.

“If a driver is detected not wearing a seatbelt, they risk three penalty points and a fine of €60. Passengers over 17 may be fined €60 for not wearing a seatbelt.”

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, also urged motorists to wear a seat belt “no matter how long or short your journey.”

“As we have heard all too often from survivors of collisions – all it takes is a split second for a crash to happen,” she said.