By Suzanne Pender

THE Tinahely Show is back!

Following an absence of two years, Tinahely Agricultural Society announced today that the popular agricultural show will return in 2022. The 86th show will resume on the August Bank Holiday Monday following a two-year gap as a result of the pandemic.

Tinahely Agricultural Show attracts over 20,000 visitors and 400 trade exhibitors and is one of Ireland’s largest shows, capturing the essence of rural Ireland with a huge range of entertainment, livestock competitions, equestrian competitions, arts and crafts, family entertainment and the best of Irish food produce.

The decision to hold the event this year has been welcomed by all associated with the show, including its community of members and volunteers.

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the past few years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2022,” said Thomas McDonald, Tinahely Show chairman.

“This has been a difficult time for so many people and we are committed to delivering a top-quality show that the people of Wicklow and beyond will relish,” he added.

“It’s all systems go to make the 2022 show the best ever”.

Entrance dates for show categories will be announced in the coming weeks and entries will be accepted on their website at www.tinahelyshow.ie