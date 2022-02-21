Tributes paid to community campaigner Mick Dooley



The late Mick Dooley

By Suzanne Pender

A RELENTLESS campaigner who fought tirelessly for increased access to lifesaving defibrillators for the Co Carlow public was remembered at last week’s council meeting.

Tributes were paid at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council to Mick Dooley, Graiguecullen, a member of Co Carlow Community First Responders, who died on Friday 12 February.

Cllr William Paton paid tribute to Mick’s work in the formation of Co Carlow Community First Responders in October 2015, particularly as Mick was “a cardiac arrest survivor himself”. Cllr Paton also complimented Mick’s “tremendous help in setting up the various groups all over the county”.

“I promise you, Mick, we will finish the work you started,” said cllr Paton.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan described Mick as a “tireless worker and campaigner for defibrillators”, while cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that Mick was often first to raise an issue, “then wouldn’t stop until it was sorted. His legacy will continue to save a lot of lives”, said cllr Wallace.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also called for a vote of sympathy for the extended family and friends of the late Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Neill Quinagh, who died recently.

Cllr Dalton said that Paddy was a man of simple means and was held in high regard by everyone in Quinagh and the Blackbog Road since he first came to live in the area at the side of the road in 1976.

“People got on well with him and loved to chat to him … his death has left a hole in the community of Quinagh,” she said.

Votes of sympathy were also passed for Paddy Farrell, Leighlinbridge; Hannah Marie Snoddy, Nurney; Tommy Flynn and Liam Whelan, Carlow town; Sally Kelly, Drumphea; and Ger Somers, Goresbridge.