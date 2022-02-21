What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, February 21, 2022

Efforts to defuse tension in Ukraine, a drop in the number of cancer surgeries being carried out, and stormy weather lead Monday’s national newspapers.

The Irish Times reports the amount spent on Covid-19 has exceeded its budget by up to €640 million, alongside a story on a disability charity repaying approximately €270,000 recevied in ‘flawed’ resident contributions.

The Irish Examiner‘s top story reads: ‘Alarm at 20% drop in cancer surgery,’ stating the reduction may lead to worse outcomes for patients.

Meanwhile, the Echo’s front carries a story on Cork families welcoming an announcement from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last week, in which he confirmed plans to improve waiting lists for patients requiring orthopaedic surgeries.

The Irish Daily Star reports Gardaí have allegedly been ‘banned’ from wearing new uniforms to court as they are ‘too informal’, while The Irish Sun reads: ‘Time up for Kinahan,’ stating tough new laws will aim to ‘nail murder bosses’.

In Britain, the papers are dominated by the news that Queen Elizabeth II has caught Covid-19.

The Daily Express says the queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.

The queen’s decision sets an “example” for Britain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as she “keeps calm and carries on”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.

The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.

The Times and The Independent lead with the British prime minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining Covid restrictions.

And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.

