Carlow Energy Agency workshop to provide SEAI grant advice

The Carlow Energy Agency is offering advice to local groups and communities on how to apply for SEAI energy grants.

Carlow has reached its 2020 public sector targets for delivering energy saving projects in the region. 3CEA or the Carlow Energy Agency are actively supporting plans to continue this success in 2022, looking towards the 2030 targets.

The energy agency is accepting applications for the 2022 SEAI Community Energy Grant and are urging people to get in touch now.

Alex Hamilton, Senior Energy Engineer with 3CEA is hosting free online information workshops. These sessions will support communities and organizations in the south east by discussing funding opportunities for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

The free online workshops will be held on Wednesday 23 February from 1-2pm and Wednesday 2 March from 3-4pm

Those interested can register in advance for the events via this Eventbrite page on the following link: https://bit.ly/communityenergygrant.

Ms Hamilton will provide helpful tips on what you need to do to be successful. She will answer questions and provide examples of successful local projects.

The sessions will be of particular interest to businesses, SMEs, farmers, tidy towns groups, co-operatives, community groups, schools, sports clubs, the public sector and housing associations.

“If people are planning works for 2022, they need to get their energy audit done now and get in touch. Lots of people want to carry out upgrade works. They want to be more environmentally friendly. But they don’t know where to start. We will take them through what needs to be done, what grants they can apply for, how they can best save money in energy and save on missions,” added Alex.

3cea are accepting energy efficiency projects for the 2022 SEAI Community Energy Grant application and are urging people to get in touch now. For more information see www.3cea.ie.