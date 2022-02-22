Grow house with €26,500 worth of cannabis uncovered in Tullow

  • Home >
Tuesday, February 22, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Detectives from Carlow Garda Station yesterday, Tuesday, uncovered a cannabis grow house in Tullow and found approximately €26,500 worth of drugs there.

The plants were discovered during a planned search by members of the detective unit of a residential premises in the Ouragh area of Tullow, shortly after 6pm.

A cannabis cultivation operation was found, comprising a large number of mature plants in three grow tents while harvested cannabis was also found in the premises. Gardaí believe that the drugs haul is worth around €26,500.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained in Carlow Garda Station.

 

