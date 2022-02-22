Ministers to sign off on move to make mask-wearing voluntary

James Cox

Senior Ministers will sign off on plans to make mask-wearing voluntary when they meet this morning.

Coalition leaders last night agreed the mandate for schools, shops and public transport should end from next Monday.

Other physical distancing rules, such as pods in schools, are also expected to be lifted on that date, while the future of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will also be discussed.

Last week, Nphet advised mask-wearing should remain mandatory in healthcare settings, while people should be advised to wear masks on public transport.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Government will follow this advice “in its entirety”.

Mr Martin has emphasised the difference between what is mandated legally and what is public health guidance, saying he will continue to wear masks while shopping and on public transport “as a precaution.”

Nphet member Dr Mary Favier has warned that removing mask-wearing by law may be misinterpreted, saying masks remain a very effective means to tackle Covid, and she anticipates that many people, herself included, will continue to wear them.