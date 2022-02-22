Ministers visit Carlow to mark completion of heritage projects

By Suzanne Pender

LAST WEEK heralded a new era for two of Co Carlow’s most historic and treasured locations – the Browneshill Dolmen and Altamont Gardens.

Minister for state with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’Donovan was in Carlow last Tuesday to mark the completion of landscaping and accessibility works at Browneshill Dolmen. Also in attendance was minister of state for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan, local representatives, councillors, OPW and council officials. Minister O’Donovan presented a plaque on the reopening of the dolmen to cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan.

“It gives me great pleasure that Browneshill Dolmen, which I know is much cherished by the community, is now reopened to the public,” said the minister. “The new fenced path, seating and signage installed by the OPW’s heritage services conservation team have greatly improved the presentation of the site, making it accessible for all and enhancing the visitor enjoyment.

“These works were carried out at the height of the second lockdown and in the face of a number of challenges, such as the archaeological sensitivity of the site and the partial collapse of the access bridge. I want to pay tribute to the OPW-led team, which still managed to progress works with minimal delay, much to the delight of residents and visitors from further afield,” said the minister.

Minister Malcolm Noonan described Co Carlow as “steeped in built, archaeological and natural heritage”.

“I welcome this significant focus on enabling and drawing the best from that heritage for the local community and for tourism. Minister O’Donovan and I are committed to working with all stakeholders to enhance, conserve and interpret these important sites. I think, too, that the recently appointed heritage officer for the county will greatly add to the promotion of Carlow as a heritage destination.”

Minister O’Donovan then visited Carlow Castle, where the OPW completed major stabilisation works in 2021, following the collapse of the lower section of the wall of the castle’s northeast tower caused by ***Storm Ciara*** in February 2020. The site reopened to the public last October.

He was also briefed on site at Carlow Courthouse, where the OPW is currently progressing a pilot project for the repair of the historical cast and wrought-iron railings, due to be completed by the end of June.

From Carlow town, minister O’Donovan travelled to Altamont Gardens, particularly famous at this time of year for its large collection of snowdrops. In Altamont, the minister opened the renovated walled gardens and announced the appointment of Howley Hayes Cooney Architects, who will lead the integrated design team for the Altamont House and Gardens Development Project.

Speaking in the newly-renovated walled garden, minister O’Donovan expressed his hope that this new amenity would be used for outdoor events in the summer, such as concerts or educational workshops, which would be in the spirit of Corona North, who had placed great value in the passing-on of knowledge and education.

Minister O’Donovan continued: “The appointment of architects signals the start of the design phase for the Altamont House and Gardens Development Project, which will allow us to further develop the estate and realise its wonderful potential as a leading visitor attraction and heritage garden in Ireland’s southeast.

“The OPW will be consulting with stakeholders as plans emerge and we hope to see, over the coming years, upgraded car-parking facilities, access to the ground floor of the house by visitors, provision of visitor facilities in the Granite and Bell Tower courtyards, including a café, natural heritage education area and a gallery and interpretative exhibition space through careful adaption of existing buildings.”