No funds for ambulance base in Carlow town

“I AM raging.” That was the remark of deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor over the housing of paramedics in a prefab in Carlow.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Carlow deputy understood that a new ambulance base would be based in Kelvin Grove, but funding has yet to be committed. The Carlow-based TD said the current base, which is located in the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital, could not continue.

“The base is in a prefabricated structure, which is part of a building that was a delivery unit in St Dympna’s Hospital. There are no training facilities there and their store is adjacent to a methadone clinic. The staff are professionals and deserve to be treated as such. I believe that if it were a private facility, it would be shut down today.”

In response, minister for state Frank Feighan said the HSE was procuring a design team for Kelvin Grove “for another project. The design team will prepare a development control plan for the site, to include two other facilities, including the proposed ambulance base. When this site appraisal is completed, the HSE will be in a position to develop a capital submission for a new ambulance base”.

Minister Feighan said any funding for the ambulance base would depend on prioritisation planning.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said she was disappointed with the minister’s response. The possibility that the ambulance base would be set up in Kelvin Grove was not good enough, she said.

“We have ambulance paramedics in Carlow in a prefab, in 2022. I am raging. This needs to be sorted as urgently as possible.”