Teenager in custody in connection with attempted robberies today

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Carlow Garda Station

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and is being detained in Carlow Garda Station, in connection with two attempted robberies earlier today, Monday.

The young man entered a filling station on the Portlaoise Road, Graiguecullen at lunchtime today, armed with a knife. He demanded that staff hand over cash but they refused and he fled the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect then entered a second shop in Graiguecullen and again, armed with a knife, demanded money. When they also refused, he left the premises.

A description of the male was circulated among local gardaí and he was arrested later this afternoon in Haymarket, Carlow.

He was brought to the local garda station and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 by gardaí in relation to the incidents.

He is not from the immediate area of Carlow though he is known to gardaí here.

