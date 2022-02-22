Tributes paid to driver (22) killed in Kerry rally

Olivia Kelleher

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a young man who died following a crash at a car rally in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Eoin McCarthy (22) of Kildee, Dunmanway, Co Cork died on Sunday evening following an incident while competing on stage four of the Killarney Forestry Rally.

Mr McCarthy was airlifted to in Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he later died. His co-driver received non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

President of Motorsport Ireland, Aiden Harper said “a dark cloud” has descended on the sport as they stand “united in grief” following the tragic passing of Mr McCarthy, extending their sincere condolences to Eoin’s family and friends.

British Rally Championship said their thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Irish motorsport community.

Mr McCarthy is survived by his parents, Liam and Nora, and his siblings, Conor and Rachel.

The family has requested family flowers only, with donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Following the incident, Motorsport Ireland has said it has begun a full investigation: “Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family and friends of the bereaved.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Killarney and District Motor Club and everyone involved with organising yesterday’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.”