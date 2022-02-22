What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday’s front pages are dominated by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into eastern Ukraine.

The Irish Times leads with Mr Putin’s decision to send troops into eastern Ukraine and a story on the HSE attempting to cut hospital waiting times.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the Ukraine crisis, along with a front page story on a report from children’s charity Barnardos that found many parents are struggling to feed children.

The Echo leads with a story on the closure of a busy Cork city post office.

The Irish Independent front page story is an interview with former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who says he was “treated like a criminal” over the Golfgate scandal.

Mr Hogan “may sue” over Golfgate, according to the Irish Daily Mail, while the Ukraine crisis also makes the front page.

The Irish Sun leads with the Russian troops in Ukraine, while the Irish Daily Star leads with a crime story along with the Ukraine crisis.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph‘s lead story concerns criticism of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill over her attendance at an IRA memorial at a GAA club.

The Irish News leads with a story on an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally.

The Ukraine crisis also dominates Britain’s front pages.

Along with Ukraine, The Daily Telegraph carries a front page story on a plan for a fourth booster jab for over-50s in the UK.

The Guardian leads with the movement of Russian soldiers into Ukraine and a story on the end of mass Covid testing and restrictions in England. Both of these stories also make the front page of The Times.

The Independent reports that England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has warned of the possibility of new Covid variants emerging after the lifting of all Covid restrictions.

The Daily Express leads with British prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid restrictions.

The i reports that people in England will now have to pay for all Covid tests.

Boris Johnson’s ‘it’s over to you’ message is the lead in the Metro.

Mr Putin’s decision to send solders into Ukraine makes the front of the Sun.

The Daily Star leads with fears of a bacon shortage in the UK.

The Ukraine crisis is the lead story in both The New York Times and the Financial Times.