Judge jails man for ‘outrageous’ act on Ryanair flight

Gordon Deegan

A judge has jailed a 25-year-old man for three months after hearing that he was seen masturbating beside a female passenger on board a Ryanair flight to Shannon earlier this month.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Mary Larkin described Mr Ioan Remi Makula’s “abuse” on board the flight as “outrageous”.

Judge Larkin said that Mr Makula “upset the woman beside him and upset the entire plane and that can’t be tolerated”.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that it would be alleged that Mr Makula of 52 Fearann Ri, Doughiska, Galway was seen allegedly masturbating on the Shannon bound flight from Manchester on February 4th last.

Sgt Lonergan said that statements were taken from captain, crew and passengers and CCTV was taken as well “and passengers were described as being very upset as a result of the incident”.

Arrest

Sgt Lonergan stated that Mr Makula was arrested at Shannon airport and brought before a court charged in connection with the incident and has been on remand in custody since.

Sgt Lonergan said that Mr Makula has 51 previous convictions that are mainly road traffic, but do include a previous conviction for assault causing harm in 2016 where Mr Makula received a jail term of nine months.

Solicitor for Mr Makula, Darragh Hassett told the court that his instructions from Mr Makula are that “he was on a flight and there was a female sitting beside him, and he picked up the vibe that she wanted to see his penis”.

He said: “That is what he did. He said that he didn’t masturbate on the plane and he said that he had a very clear understanding from the female beside him that she wanted to see his penis.”

Mr Hassett said: “He wants to apologise to other passengers and staff – it goes far beyond what you would call in-flight entertainment.”

The defendant’s solicitor said: “It was a spur of the moment thing. Mr Makula got this vibe from the female and staff came over to him immediately and he got himself right on the plane and it didn’t happen a second time.”

Mr Hassett said that Mr Makula “is very sorry. It was totally inappropriate behaviour and he assures me that it won’t happen again.”

Mr Hassett said: “Mr Makula just didn’t decide to do what he did to offend people.”

Judge Larkin said that it is inconceivable that Mr Makula would have such a belief.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Makula is a Polish national and was educated at primary and secondary school level in Galway and has since worked as a kitchen porter

Judge Larkin backdated the sentence to when Mr Makula was first brought into custody and set recognisance in the event of an appeal to the circuit court.