Judicial resources under pressure as court ‘inundated with planning challenges’

High Court reporters

The High Court “simply does not have the judicial resources” as it is inundated with applications to bring legal challenges a judge has said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan was speaking about the pressures on judicial resources due to being “inundated” with lengthy and complex applications seeking permission to bring challenges to planning decisions.

He said some of the leave applications involve a large number of domestic and European law grounds of challenge and would likely require up to half a day to hear. The court “simply does not have the judicial resources” to conduct such hearings, with the earliest available dates in October, he said.

These judicial review challenges enter the courts on an ex-parte one side only basis represented when permission is sought to allow them to proceed further.

Constraints

As a remedy to the constraints on resources, the court has the option of notifying the respondents and notice parties of the leave application, so they can make submissions at this early stage, said the judge. However, this deprives the respondents of a filtering process provided for by law that allows them to be removed from the proceedings initially, if leave is granted, or at all, if leave is refused.

The alternatives are reducing the number of points of challenge in a case or setting a court date in late autumn or winter, which “isn’t satisfactory to anybody”, said Mr Justice Meenan.

The judge made the comments on Wednesday when challenges to permission for restoration works at a Co Meath quarry and decisions relating to a Co Louth bypass scheme were before him in a list containing seven leave applications over planning decisions.

Oisin Collins SC, for both of these applicants, said his clients should not be forced to narrow their grounds of challenge simply because there is a lack of judicial resources.

Environmental group Friends of Ardee Bog, of Ardee, Co Louth, will look for an order quashing decisions by An Bord Pleanála not to direct Louth County Council to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment Report or a Natura Impact Statement in relation to the proposed 4.5km N52 Ardee Bypass road scheme. Their case against the board, Ireland, and the Attorney General, with the council as a notice party, is based on a number of alleged contraventions of domestic and European law.

Meanwhile, Eco Advocacy CLG, with an address in Rathmolyon, Co Meath, wants to pursue an action aiming to quash the planning board’s grant of permission to Keegan Quarries Limited for restoration works at a quarry in Newcastle, Enfield. The group’s challenge is against An Bord Pleanála while Keegan and Meath County Council are notice parties.

Mr Justice Meenan noted there may be a degree of urgency for all parties in the challenge to the bypass. He directed that the respondents in both actions be put on notice of the leave applications, which will return before the court in April.