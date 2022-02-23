Man accused of attempted armed robbery at Killarney Post Office refused bail

Anne Lucey

A 35-year-old man who is charged with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office last Friday has been refused bail when he appeared at Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, who occasionally lives in a homeless hostel in Cork, is charged with the attempted robbery of An Post at New Street, Killarney on February 18th.

The court heard Mr Mooney wore a mask and a hat during the alleged attempted robbery, pointing a shotgun at two staff members.

He is further charged with the theft of a vehicle at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate, Cork city, on February 17th.

He is also charged with burglary – of entering a building at Arlinstown, Ballinhassig, Cork as a trespasser, and committing the theft of a Beretta Shotgun, contrary to sections of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Arrest

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Garda Ian J Kelly said Mr Mooney made no reply to any charge when arrested at 7.30pm on February 22nd.

The State was objecting to bail, prosecutor Sgt Kieran O’Connell told the judge.

Brendan Ahern, solicitor for Mr Mooney, said he was applying for bail, adding his client would observe a curfew and sign on daily at a Garda station.

However, outlining the objections to bail, Gda Kelly highlighted the seriousness of the charges, carrying a possible sentence of 14 years on convictions, and the strength of evidence which includes CCTV footage and “several witnesses”.

Gda Kelly added a shotgun had been recovered by officers in a vehicle stolen the previous day.

The accused slept rough on occasion and had no contact with family, Gda Kelly said.

He agreed with solicitor Mr Ahern that Mr Mooney had been very cooperative with Gardaí when arrested on Monday morning. The allegation in relation to the post office was of entering, making a demand and leaving quickly, the solicitor said.

“However, he did point a shotgun at two staff members,” the garda added.

Mr Ahern told the court Mr Mooney suffers from mental health issues, having a breakdown which, he said, “led to this incident”. He added Mr Mooney also owed money to certain people.

Judge Alec Gabbett refused bail and remanded Mr Mooney to appear in court again on March 2nd via video link. The judge also directed Mr Mooney receive medical attention in Cork prison after a request by his solicitor.

Legal aid was granted.