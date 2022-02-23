Video series launched by Carlow College and Carlow library

Dr Elaine Callinan and Dr Ida Milne of Carlow College

By Elizabeth Lee

AS PART of Carlow County Council’s Decade of Centenaries Committee events, Carlow Libraries, in conjunction with Carlow College, will broadcast a series of video interviews over the coming weeks, examining key events in Co Carlow from a century ago.

The videos feature Carlow College academics Dr Ida Milne and Dr Elaine Callinan. Dr Milne, a lecturer in European history, is an expert on the Spanish flu, so she interviewed genealogist Bernie Walsh about the 1918 pandemic. The interview was broadcast on 21 February and can be viewed on the library’s YouTube channel.

The other academic featuring in the centenary videos is Dr Elaine Callinan, who lectures in history at Carlow College.

On Monday 28 February at 8pm, Revolutionary politics and propaganda: Electioneering in Carlow and Ireland, will be broadcast on Carlow Libraries’ YouTube channel.

The 1918 election is seen as one of the most momentous in the history of Irish politics as it saw the moderate Irish nationalism of the Irish Parliamentary Party replaced by revolutionary Sinn Féin as the most popular political movement in the country. In this video, Dr Callinan discusses this watershed event with John Kelly of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society.

These videos are produced with the kind assistance of Hedgehog Productions and will be available to view at Carlow Libraries’ YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnh0_jo6NW3CCVZ1yKRYpiA

More episodes are promise in the coming weeks. These will deal with several topics relevant to events in Carlow and Ireland during the Decade of Centenaries period, 1912-1923.

The videos are brought to you by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Carlow County Council, Carlow County Museum and Carlow College.