Walk-in vaccine clinic for 5-11 year olds to be held in Carlow

Walk in clinics for Covid-19 vaccines will be available for 5-11 year olds in Carlow and the south east in the coming days.

In addition to parents and guardians of 5 to 11 year olds now being able to book appointments online for their children’s receipt of the Covid-19 vaccine, the HSE in the South East has confirmed that a walk-in facility for this cohort will be available on dates at Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny and Enniscorthy over the next few days.

The clinic will take place in Carlow on Sunday 27 February between 9am-12.30pm.

5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at a walk-in clinic, as consent will need to be recorded at the location.

The HSE has also this week expanded its online booking option to parents and guardians of 5 to 11 year olds, which will allow flexibility and an opportunity to bring a child for the vaccine at a time that suits.

There will also be a walk in clinic at Cillín Hill, Kilkenny on Friday 25 February between 11.15am-1pm and 2-7pm.

The HSE reiterated that the vaccination programmes have been critical in Irish society’s protection against Covid-19. The first and second doses of the vaccine and the booster have given added protection to the vulnerable and helps alleviate the effect of Covid-19 across communities.

The HSE is encouraging parents and guardians to bring along children to one of its vaccination centres and to get their information from a trusted source, such as www.HSE.ie or a medical professional, when making the decision to vaccinate their child.