Bagenalstown water supply set to be disrupted next week

Water supply in Bagenalstown may be disrupted next week.

Mains repair works are set to commence on Monday which may disrupt supply to the following areas: Fenagh Road, 14 Acres, Pairc Mhuire, Kilcarrig Street, Market Square, Stationhouse Road, The Parade, The Quays, Hotel Street, High Street, Church Road, Fairgreen, Long Range, Kilree Street, Kilree Lane, Borris Road, Philip Street, Royal Oak Road to Eastwood housing estate, St Brigid’s Crescent, Hurley Lane, Father Cummins Park, Conway Park, Regent Street, Barrett Street, Bachelors Walk, Singletons Lane, Bagenalstown and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place daily from 8pm until 7am on 28 February until 1 March.

It is recommended that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.