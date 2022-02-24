Councillors primed for St Patrick’s Day trip to New York

By Suzanne Pender

NEW YORK, Greece and Brittany … here we come!

After a break of two years, Carlow’s county councillors are once again taking to the skies in an effort to spread a bit of Carlow cheer around the globe.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members approved a visit by cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan and a representative of each municipal district – Tullow and Bagenalstown – to New York for St Patrick’s Day.

Members also approved a visit by cathaoirleach Phelan to Greece for the URBACs programme, a European exchange and learning programme promoting sustainable urban development.

While for cllr Fergal Browne it was approval to attend Carnac in Brittany and a visit to La Maison de le Megalites Visitor Centre – a megalithic site that offers potential similarities with the Browneshill Dolmen.

There was only one dissenting voice among councillors for the trips abroad, cllr Adrienne Wallace, who felt they showed “just how out of touch Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are with ordinary people”.

She spoke of the “waste of hard-pressed taxpayers’ money” and questioned the spending, when the county faced so many other pressing matters.

Cllr Michael Doran, chairman of Bagenalstown Municipal District, stated that “no-one is in a position to attend” from their district and apologised that the Bagenalstown area was unable to send a representative to New York due to work and other commitments.

However, cllr Doran spoke of the huge benefits such trips have for Co Carlow and the opportunity they allow to forge links. He specifically spoke of the bond that Bagenalstown has established by twinning with Davenport, adding that people from Davenport had previously stayed in Carlow.

“These trips do bring investment and forge links abroad,” he insisted.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that we “cannot underestimate the impact such visits have on the Carlow diaspora” and that connection they feel with the county when someone from home visits.

“As a council and as a public representative, we have to nurture and mind those links, they are so vitality important,” she said.

Cllr William Paton suggested that for the “sake of accountability and transparency”, he urged those travelling to submit a report on what was achieved and what happened during their trip and perhaps that may give the public “a better sense of what happens”.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, who will be travelling on behalf of the Tullow MD, stated he was “more than happy to bring back a report”, adding that that it was important these trips were happening, given their absence for the past two years.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan stated that the URBACs programme welcomed 30 representatives from all over the EU to Greece, adding that Carlow would host a similar event in March or April of this year.

“But why Greece … I mean, we don’t even have the same climate or anything; why can’t we consult with local experts if we want advise about urban gardens,” said an unconvinced cllr Wallace.

Cllr Phelan quoted Fáilte Ireland figures, which indicated that such events are estimated to bring in €19,320 to the local economy and added that there are 13 Carlow participants in the URBAC programme, including Duckett’s Grove and An Gairdín Beo.

Cllr Phelan also pointed out that European funding was of “critical importance to a small county in a small country” and it was important that Carlow was an active participant.

Director of services Michael Rainey said he would be “quite happy” to discuss in detail and procedures involved in accessing European funding to those interested, adding that you “can’t underestimate the learning involved”. Expressing his approval of the trips, Mr Rainey said: “I do think there are long-term benefits” to taking an active role in such European projects.

“Does People Before Profit not understanding networking?” remarked cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr Wallace was not for turning and insisted that better use could be made of public money in terms of local services.