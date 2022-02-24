Death notices and funeral arrangements

Eithne Condon née Bray

Cnoc Mhuire, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 23rd February 2022, peacefully at Carlow District Hospice following an illness borne with great courage and optimism surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Liam and Eithne, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law David and Graham, grandchildren Michael, Geraldine, Daniel, Nora and Alana, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Eithne rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 1pm to 4pm for family and close friends. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Friday evening for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 26th February, at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest with Pat in Rathvilly Cemetery. Eithne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow District Hospice and MS Society, Carlow Branch. Donation box in Church.

The family wish to sincerely thank Gallagher Medical Practice and the caring staff at Tallaght and Naas Hospital and Carlow District Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Eithne during her illness.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines

John Kelly

Killinane, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow Feb. 24 2022 (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents William and Ellen, his sister Mary Foley, sister-in- law and brothers-in-law. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father to William, Eleanor, Pat, Mary and Anne – Marie, John will be missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Liam, Tom, Sean, Sinead, Oliver, D.J, Ellen, Jo and Moya, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, Marie and Catherine, sons-in-law, Tony and Aidan, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (R21 PW30) on Friday, February 25th, between 2pm and 7pm. Removal to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Saturday, February 26th, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am (That can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of Face Masks at the House and in the Church.

House Private on Saturday Morning Please.

Gaby Grant (nee McKenna)

St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, & formerly Killeshin Road, Carlow, February 23rd 2022 (peacefully) in her 97th year, in the wonderful loving care of Joan and all the staff of St. Fiacc’s House. Predeceased by her husband Jim and great-granddaughter Ada. Much loved mother of Terry, Peter, Ann-Marie, Sharon, Pat and Mary-Clare. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law Maurice, Peter and Mark, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her St. Fiacc’s House family, relatives and friends.

May Gaby Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donation in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

Ollie WALSHE

(Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and late of the O.P.W) February 20th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Oliver (Ollie), beloved husband of Kay (Nee Somers). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Rita and sisters Maureen and Martina. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother Sean, sisters Annie, Noleen and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on (Friday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery, Co. Limerick (3pm approx).

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”