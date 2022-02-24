Department of Foreign Affairs supporting Irish couples expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine

James Cox

The Department of Foreign Affairs is working to support Irish couples who are expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there are two couples currently in Ukraine, while others are awaiting the birth of their babies soon.

In a statement, Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) told BreakingNews.ie: “We are gravely concerned at the news today that Russia has launched military operations against Ukraine. Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people, particularly our surrogate mothers and their families and all of the professionals who have helped us on our surrogacy journeys.

“Our surrogates are part of our extended family, Ukraine is where many of our much loved children were born. Our connection and solidarity with Ukraine is unwavering at this most distressing time.

“We will continue to act as a support for families who are due their babies shortly in Ukraine and are aware that the Department of Foreign Affairs are working closely with the couples involved.

“There will be a candlelight vigil outside the Ukrainian Embassy on Saturday 26th of February at 5pm. We urge the Irish people to attend and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time with regard to the Irish couples due babies in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks in order to ensure their safety, security and privacy.”