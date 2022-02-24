Gardaí investigate after body of man found in Trinity College library

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was found in the library of Trinity College Dublin on Wednesday evening.

A Garda spokesperson said officers based at Pearse Street are currently at the scene of an incident in the library, which occurred yesterday evening at approximately 8.50pm.

“A male was discovered deceased and gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death,” they said.

A postmortem will be conducted in due course, and its results are set to determine the course of the Garda investigation.