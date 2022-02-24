New album from Ye Vagabonds

Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds. Photo by Rich Gilligan

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO brothers from Palatine, Carlow, Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds, will release their second album for Rough Trade’s River Lea label on 13 May.

***Nine Waves*** was recorded in the Dublin Mountains at Hellfire Studios, produced by John ‘Spud’ Murphy, whose previous work includes records by acclaimed folk band Lankum.

The duo, originally from Palatine, and the sons of Grania and Mike, spent their teenage years experimenting with different musical genres, including blues, when they played in a local band. They left Carlow in 2012 for Dublin, where their reputation among folk circles grew.

***Nine Waves*** features 11 tracks of traditional and original songs and tunes. It follows the duo’s standalone single ***I’m a rover***, which won them an RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award for Best Traditional Folk Track. Ye Vagabonds were also named Best Folk Group for the second time at the 2021 ceremony, where they hold the record for most-awarded artists.

The harmonies and multi-instrumental abilities of Diarmuid and Brían were augmented on ***Nine Waves*** by Kate Ellis (cello) and Caimin Gilmore (double bass), both members of the Irish contemporary classical group Crash Ensemble, with Ryan Hargadon on piano and saxophone. The record also features concertina from Cormac Begley, and harmonium from regular touring member of Ye Vagabonds, Alain McFadden.

The first single to be taken from the album is ***Blue is the eye***, of which Brían explains: “This song started as a poem I wrote for an old friend on Arranmore, who passed away in late 2020. He used to bring me out fishing as a kid, and later, when I got into singing, we bonded over songs even more. When he was younger, he knew Róise Rua, a well-known singer from the island. He often told me of when he used to visit her and how she would give him a coal from the fire to light his way home at night. In his last few years, he would sit and watch boats come and go across the bay all day. We’d always be happily aware of his eyes on us when we’d be out on the sea. The week he died, his son Jerry took myself and Diarmuid out fishing and we half-wondered if he was watching still. A minke whale breeched next to our boat that afternoon.”

To stream ***Blue is the eye***, log on to https://ffm.to/blueistheeye

Ye Vagabonds premiered the song on ***The Tommy Tiernan Show*** on RTÉ One last month. Watch the live performance at https://youtu.be/MTcCsIsaF7c

Ye Vagabonds will be touring throughout Europe, Britain and the USA in 2022. They headline Vicar Street, Dublin on Thursday 9 June and tickets for the gig are available from yevagabonds.com.

Order ***Nine Waves*** at https://ffm.to/ninewaves