New direct route from Dublin to Cairo by Egyptair

Michael McAleer

Egypt’s national airline, Egyptair, will start a new Dublin to Cairo service this summer.

The new route, which begins on June 2nd, will operate four times per week and will be Ireland’s first scheduled air service to and from Egypt. It’s part of Egyptair’s strategy to expand its network to cities and hubs around the world.

Egyptair is headquartered at Cairo International Airport, its main hub, and operates scheduled passenger and freight services to more than 75 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It is also a member of the Star Alliance Network and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, being the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to join IATA.

Vincent Harrison, managing director at Dublin Airport said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Egyptair to Ireland and to add Cairo to Dublin Airport’s extensive route network. Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with Egyptair to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

Captain Amr Nabil, Egyptair Airlines’ chairman and chief executive said: “We are glad to announce the cooperation with Dublin Airport to link Egypt and Ireland as of June 2. We expect potential traffic between the two countries connecting the customers to beyond Dublin and Cairo on Eygptair’s extended network in the Middle East and Africa with state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft.”

He said the airline is planning to operate its newest A320 NEO providing 16 seats in business class and 126 seats in economy class. “The aircraft is further equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and on-board mobile roaming service,” he said.

Captain Amr said Dublin Airport “represents a strategic hub for passengers flying to Egypt’s top leisure destinations; namely Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan, in addition to Egyptair’s network reaching more than 40 destinations in the Middle East and Africa and more destinations would be added in the near future.”

With a metropolitan area population of 20 million, Cairo is the largest city in the Arab world. It is located on the banks of the Nile, and the famous Pyramids at Giza and the Sphinx are less than 10 miles from the city centre.

Dublin Airport will serve 123 destinations worldwide with 35 airline partners this winter season, as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the impact on the aviation sector due to Covid-19.