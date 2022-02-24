New pedestrian crossing at Shaw Park entrance

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW pedestrian crossing and safety work at the entrance to Shaw Park, Athy Road, Carlow has been warmly welcomed by a local councillor.

Cllr Fergal Browne welcomed the recent allocation of funding under the roads programme to include safety works and new pedestrian crossing at the entrance to Shaw Park.

“This is a very popular spot, with students from the local schools frequently going to the local shop, and the existing crossing up further at Kelvin Grove is no longer required nor used,” said cllr Browne.

“These works will ensure enhanced pedestrian safety and thanks to the local residents, who alerted me to the issue,” he added.