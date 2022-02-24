Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Ireland

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

The royal family will tour the globe in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Among the tours will be a visit by Prince Charles and Camilla to Ireland from March 23rd to 25th.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to the Caribbean, touring Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from March 19th to 26th.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from April 22nd to 28th, and the Princess Royal will visit Papua New Guinea from April 11th to 13th.

The Queen, who currently has Covid, reached her Platinum Jubilee on February 6th, becoming the first British monarch in history to do so.

She called time on her overseas travel a number of years ago, leaving the duties to other family members.

Jubilee tours abroad have long been carried out in celebration of the Queen’s milestone anniversaries.

William and Kate, in a personal message on their Twitter account, said they were “so excited” ahead of their trip.

The couple wrote: “We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”

The message was signed off with “W & C”.

Kensington Palace said it was their first joint tour since the start of the pandemic, and they have asked to meet as many local people as possible.

They will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as exploring the country’s biodiversity.

In Jamaica, they will engage with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside potential stars of the future.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a tour to Pakistan (Peter Nicholls/PA)

In the Bahamas, the Cambridges visit a number of islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “Throughout their visit, the duke and duchess will take the opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Their programme will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

She added: “Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.”

The Cambridges are also keen to learn more about the impact of the pandemic on the Caribbean and how communities coped.

The spokeswoman added: “As with previous overseas visits, the duke and duchess have asked that this tour allows them to meet as many local people as possible.”

The monarch’s Jubilee is being celebrated with national festivities in the UK on a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.