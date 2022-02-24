Public consultation begins for Dart+ Coastal North route

Iarnród Éireann has announced that public consultation has opened for the Dart+ Coastal North route which is set to extend Dart services from Malahide to Drogheda.

The new service is being planned as part of the Dart+ Programme which aims to increase train service frequency and capacity in the Greater Dublin Area.

It follows funding being announced by the National Transport Authority under Project Ireland 2040.

According to Iarnród Éireann, Dart+ Coastal North will allow more trains to run, and more commuters to switch to public transport. It will expand train services between Drogheda and Dublin City Centre, including Howth to Howth Junction.

Under the project, services will double with the number of trains increasing from 11 to 24. Meanwhile, capacity for commuters is set to increase from 12,500 to 26,600 per three-hour peak period.

A 50 per cent increase in service and capacity from Malahide to City Centre through an increase from 20 to 30 trains is also expected.

Furthermore, depending on the use of a shuttle train service, Iarnród Éireann has said there is potential for up to twice the number of Darts between Howth and Howth Junction. This would provide an increase in passenger capacity on the Howth branch from 10,800 to 21,600 passengers per three-hour peak period.

Sustainable transport network

Customers, residents, and businesses adjacent to the route, as well as other stakeholders, are being encouraged to make submissions through public consultation.

Commenting on the announcement, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “This is another positive day for our customers and the communities around the Greater Dublin Area as we continue to progress the Dart+ Programme.

“Dart+ Coastal North will ensure more communities along the northern line benefit from the increase in capacity, frequency and reliability the Dart can provide.

“Dart+ Coastal North is the next step in building a more sustainable transport network and will be the first of our routes on which the battery/electric hybrid carriages from the new Dart+ fleet will be utilised when they come into service in 2025.

“Feedback is important to us and will be central to the ongoing design process.

“I encourage communities along the Dart+ Coastal North route to engage with the consultation process and have your say in shaping the revolutionary Dart+ Programme.”

The opening of the public consultation process comes following the signing of a contract by Iarnród Éireann and Alstom for a new Dart+ fleet of up to 750 rail carriages in December.

The new fleet is planned to be delivered over the next decade.

For further details, check out www.dartplus.ie.