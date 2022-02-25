Carlow towns and villages awarded 946k for community projects

Three Carlow towns and villages received funding of €946,000, it was announced today.

Tullow, Hacketstown and Myshall were successful in their applications in the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The Tullow allocation of €450,000 would see the redevelopment of Tullow Town Park. It includes a new children’s playground, riverside boardwalk, bandstand and pergola.

In Myshall, €250,000 has been provided for ‘the Garden Room’, a remote working and enterprise hub accommodating 12 people.

€246,000 has been allocated to the ‘Firehouse’ in Hacketstown, a remote working and enterprise hub for 12 people.